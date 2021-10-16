UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $44.06 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for about $11.18 or 0.00018313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $709.79 million and $44.06 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00206015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00092821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,914,513 coins and its circulating supply is 63,481,861 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

