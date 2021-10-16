Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 34.9% in September

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UMICY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Umicore in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. Umicore has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

