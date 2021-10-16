Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Under Armour by 34,850.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $22.07. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

