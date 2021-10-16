Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

UNPSF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

