Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 204,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
UNPSF opened at $0.99 on Friday. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.
Uni-President China Company Profile
