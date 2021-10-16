Unibright (UBT) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Unibright has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $2.29 or 0.00003782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unibright has a market capitalization of $343.93 million and $1.53 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.30 or 0.00206702 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00092806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Unibright (CRYPTO:UBT) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

