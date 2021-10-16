Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the September 15th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNICY opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.26. Unicharm has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.

