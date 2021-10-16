Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (UGOTCHI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $369.00

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 16th. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $369.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002156 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00075180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00109607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.50 or 0.99761170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.50 or 0.06307698 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00027904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Profile

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.