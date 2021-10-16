UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.52 Million

Brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $454.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.03 million and the highest is $455.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.06.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

