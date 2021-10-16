UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.52 Million

Brokerages expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will announce sales of $454.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $454.03 million and the highest is $455.00 million. UniFirst posted sales of $428.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UniFirst.
Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,603,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $376,235,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after purchasing an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
