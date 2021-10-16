Unifty (NIF) Price Tops $19.21 on Exchanges

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Unifty coin can currently be purchased for about $19.21 or 0.00031826 BTC on exchanges. Unifty has a market capitalization of $22.63 million and approximately $427,671.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00069407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00076146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00110406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,173.89 or 0.99700119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,831.57 or 0.06348398 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00027622 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,134 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

