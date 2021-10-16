United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Purchased by Lansdowne Partners UK LLP

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the quarter. United Airlines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned about 0.20% of United Airlines worth $33,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 270,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,714 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 49,344 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,271,000 after acquiring an additional 556,693 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,527,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,514,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UAL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

