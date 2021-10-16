United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 19,475 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $16,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 73,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

AY opened at $36.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

