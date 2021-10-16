United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirova lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 16,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8,723.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 72,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 71,969 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

TFC opened at $61.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average of $57.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

