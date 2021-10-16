United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $16,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $365.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $353.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

