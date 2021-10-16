United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $18.80 Million Stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,108 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of Owl Rock Capital worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCC opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 80.18% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

