United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $20.34 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $20,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,019,000 after purchasing an additional 206,402 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,439,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,472,000 after buying an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,101,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,143,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 277,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $205.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.62. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $149.08 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

