United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $22.99 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $594,000,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $117.56 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a 200-day moving average of $137.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.13.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

