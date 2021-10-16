United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $23.79 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,183 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $23,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after purchasing an additional 89,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

NYSE:KKR opened at $66.21 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

