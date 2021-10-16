United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $26.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXUS. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $73.14 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90.

