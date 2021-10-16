United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $21,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $6,254,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 43.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.8% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 248.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $395.36 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $396.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.75. The firm has a market cap of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.10.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

