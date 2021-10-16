United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,947,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 699,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,913,000 after buying an additional 310,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after buying an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

PH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

NYSE PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average is $302.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.