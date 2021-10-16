United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $21,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after acquiring an additional 603,664 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after acquiring an additional 463,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $40,988,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,079,000 after acquiring an additional 390,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $110.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.88. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $111.91.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

