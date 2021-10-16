United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,524 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.18 and a 200 day moving average of $80.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

