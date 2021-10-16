United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 20,770 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,770 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $77.91.

