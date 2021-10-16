United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 253,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,313,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,129,000 after buying an additional 96,942 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.88.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.29 and a 1-year high of $242.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

