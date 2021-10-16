United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $165.33 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.28.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

