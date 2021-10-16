United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.16% of Texas Pacific Land worth $20,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,222.36 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $439.05 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,302.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,461.02.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. The company had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

