United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 289.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $329,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

