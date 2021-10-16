Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to post $3.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. Universal Health Services posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year sales of $12.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.40 billion to $12.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.71.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.56. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $103.35 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

