UnMarshal (MARSH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.25 Million

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, UnMarshal has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UnMarshal coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular exchanges. UnMarshal has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00068267 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00075023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00109294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,771.44 or 1.00265516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,781.17 or 0.06238467 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00026901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnMarshal directly using U.S. dollars.

