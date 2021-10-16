UREEQA Market Cap Reaches $9.23 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, UREEQA has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $5,842.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00075157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.46 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,042.58 or 1.00138170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.35 or 0.06242539 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00026801 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars.

