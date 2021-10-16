USDX [Lighthouse] Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.20 Million (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and $262.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be purchased for about $4.56 or 0.00007478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011718 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002159 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

