Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $861.05 Million

Analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $861.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.80 million and the lowest is $849.30 million. Valmont Industries reported sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year sales of $3.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.33.

VMI opened at $242.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 24.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter worth $99,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

