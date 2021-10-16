Valor Token Reaches One Day Volume of $4.78 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Valor Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00044886 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.36 or 0.00205219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00092652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

