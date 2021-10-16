Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $183.81 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

