Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 272,777 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.21% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $794,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $76,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 48,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $114.38 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $36.70 and a 52 week high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $506.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

