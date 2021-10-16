Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.25% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $798,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARWR opened at $66.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.21 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

