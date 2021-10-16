Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 121,659 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,254,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.73% of Rollins worth $795,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rollins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL opened at $37.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.