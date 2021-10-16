Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 566,853 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,588,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 566,853 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.01% of Bruker worth $804,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BRKR stock opened at $77.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

