Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 221,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.70. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

