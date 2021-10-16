Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,028 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,404 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,775 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,672.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 965,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,835,000 after buying an additional 940,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,533,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,812,000 after buying an additional 675,502 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.04. 2,863,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,507. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

