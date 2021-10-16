Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Cut by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after buying an additional 324,815 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,064,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 120,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,501,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,123,090. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $296.37 and a 1-year high of $417.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $407.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.