Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

