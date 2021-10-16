Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Short Interest Update

Vantage Towers AG (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a growth of 55.4% from the September 15th total of 150,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,344.0 days.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $36.00.

VTWRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

