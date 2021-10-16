VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in September

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 102,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VAT Group stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.40. VAT Group has a one year low of $270.42 and a one year high of $270.42.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

