VeChain Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. VeChain has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and approximately $411.55 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012261 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004027 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain (CRYPTO:VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeChain is www.vechain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

