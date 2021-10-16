VegaWallet Token (VGW) Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week

VegaWallet Token (CURRENCY:VGW) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, VegaWallet Token has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One VegaWallet Token coin can now be bought for $0.0443 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VegaWallet Token has a total market capitalization of $712,605.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of VegaWallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.12 or 0.00497174 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $612.75 or 0.01008343 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000044 BTC.

VegaWallet Token Coin Profile

VegaWallet Token (VGW) is a coin. VegaWallet Token’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,068,001 coins. The Reddit community for VegaWallet Token is /r/VegaWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VegaWallet Token’s official website is VegaWallet.com . VegaWallet Token’s official Twitter account is @VegaWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

