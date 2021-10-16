Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0257 on Exchanges

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Veil has a total market capitalization of $2.21 million and $1,298.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Veil has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,091.01 or 1.00000934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00056028 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.67 or 0.00315379 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.09 or 0.00528871 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00198175 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007934 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002026 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

VEIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

