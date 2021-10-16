Veles Price Reaches $0.0621 on Exchanges (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Veles has a market capitalization of $80,070.33 and $490.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Veles has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,768.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06285679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.76 or 0.00305688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.21 or 0.01032128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00089320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.91 or 0.00437585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00309580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.20 or 0.00281729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,123 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,617 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

