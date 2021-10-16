Verasity Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77.58 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can now be purchased for $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $250.75 million and $77.58 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 378.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.53 or 0.00130694 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

