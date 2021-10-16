VeriCoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.99 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $2,140.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,031.77 or 0.99962923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00047187 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.48 or 0.00737841 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001663 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004383 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,224,175 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

